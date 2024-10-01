Cerca nel sito
 
China: Dangerous Stuffed Animals Seized at Livorno Port

September 30, 2024_ Customs authorities in Livorno, Italy, recently seized 4,000 soft toys from China, which were deemed potentially dangerous for...

01 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 30, 2024_ Customs authorities in Livorno, Italy, recently seized 4,000 soft toys from China, which were deemed potentially dangerous for children. Checks revealed that the toys posed serious risks, including small parts that could be easily swallowed and a phthalate content that was almost double the legal limit. These phthalates, chemicals commonly used in plastic products, can have harmful effects on children's health, particularly on the respiratory and endocrine systems. News of the seizure has raised concerns about the safety of toys imported from China, as reported by huarenjie.com. This episode highlights the importance of rigorous controls to ensure the safety of products intended for children, a topic of growing importance also in Italy.

Tag
Customs authorities Cina Italia autorità garante
