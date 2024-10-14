October 14, 2024_ Danilo Turk, former president of Slovenia, praised China's achievements over the past 75 years, highlighting its transformative role globally. In an interview with China Daily, Turk highlighted how China has become an economic and technological powerhouse, contributing to global challenges such as climate change and international peace. He described China's transformation as a 'unique historical success', which has enabled the country to play a constructive role in global issues. Turk also mentioned the importance of diplomatic relations between Slovenia and China, calling for further deepening of trade cooperation. The source of this information is China Daily. Slovenia, a member of the European Union, has cooperated with China on peace and security issues, and is currently a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.