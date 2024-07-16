Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
China: Deaths set to reach unprecedented scale in coming decades

July 16, 2024_ China is preparing to face an unprecedented increase in the number of deaths in the coming decades, according to a recent demographic...

16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
July 16, 2024_ China is preparing to face an unprecedented increase in the number of deaths in the coming decades, according to a recent demographic study. This increase is attributed to the aging of the population and the decreasing birth rate. Experts warn that the country's health system and social infrastructure could be put to the test. Chinese authorities are considering measures to address this demographic challenge. The South China Morning Post reports it. The situation requires urgent interventions to ensure the sustainability of the healthcare system and the well-being of the elderly population.

