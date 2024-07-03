China: Decline in Italian footwear exports in the first quarter of 2024

2 July 2024_ The Italian footwear sector recorded a significant decline in exports in the first quarter of 2024, with a 20.5% decrease in industrial production. According to Assocalzaturifici, sales abroad fell to 51.9 million pairs of shoes, with a value of 3.17 billion euros. Exports to the European Union decreased by 4.1%, while those to non-EU markets suffered a drop of 15%. However, exports to mainland China and Hong Kong showed growth of 10.8% and 26% respectively. luxe.co reports it. The confidence of Italian entrepreneurs remains low, with a recovery expected no earlier than 2025.