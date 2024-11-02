China: Deputy Director of Market Visits Italy to Strengthen Trade Cooperation

November 1, 2024_ Deputy Director of the State Administration for Market Supervision of China, Meng Yang, led a delegation to visit Italy from October 23 to November 1, 2024. During the visit, the group discussed with representatives of the Italian government and local enterprises on issues such as regulating the digital economy and combating anti-competitive practices. Negotiations for a new memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the fields of competition were also launched. The visit underscores the importance of trade relations between China and Italy, as reported by stcn.com. This meeting is a significant step towards greater economic cooperation between the two countries, highlighting China's interest in strengthening ties with Italian industry.