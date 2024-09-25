China: Dialogue on Renaissance Art and Italian Culture in Shanghai

September 25, 2024_ The "Dialogue between Art History Scholars" series of events on Renaissance art and culture concluded in Shanghai on September 24, 2024. Throughout the year, international experts participated in conferences and workshops, delving into the connection between Italian Renaissance art and academic development in China. Professor Frank Fehrenbach discussed the importance of eyes in Renaissance portraits, highlighting the contribution of artists such as Leonardo da Vinci. Thepaper.cn reported the news, highlighting the growing interest in Italian culture in China and the value of international collaboration in the field of art.