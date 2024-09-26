China: Direct flight Shanghai-Venice inaugurated for Italian tourism

September 26, 2024_ The first direct flight between Shanghai and Venice, Italy was inaugurated, carrying nearly 230 passengers. This new air route offers a direct travel option for Chinese tourists who wish to visit the famous lagoon city, known for its beauty and cultural heritage. Former Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Laura Fincato expressed her excitement over the opening of this flight, noting the time savings it offers to travelers. The news was reported by chinaqw.com, highlighting the importance of this connection in facilitating travel between China and Italy. The flight represents a significant opportunity to promote tourism and cultural relations between the two countries.