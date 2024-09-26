Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Direct flight Shanghai-Venice inaugurated for Italian tourism

September 26, 2024_ The first direct flight between Shanghai and Venice, Italy was inaugurated, carrying nearly 230 passengers. This new air route...

China: Direct flight Shanghai-Venice inaugurated for Italian tourism
26 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 26, 2024_ The first direct flight between Shanghai and Venice, Italy was inaugurated, carrying nearly 230 passengers. This new air route offers a direct travel option for Chinese tourists who wish to visit the famous lagoon city, known for its beauty and cultural heritage. Former Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Laura Fincato expressed her excitement over the opening of this flight, noting the time savings it offers to travelers. The news was reported by chinaqw.com, highlighting the importance of this connection in facilitating travel between China and Italy. The flight represents a significant opportunity to promote tourism and cultural relations between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Direct flight Shanghai flight the flight represents Italia
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza