China: DJI Sues US Department of Defense for Unfair Exclusion

October 20, 2024_ DJI, the well-known Chinese drone manufacturer, has filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Defense over its blacklisting, claiming the decision is unfair and has caused significant financial damage. The company says it was hit by an unjustified attack and that the decision was based on 'illegal and misleading' grounds. DJI is seeking to overturn the decision and remove it from the blacklist. The dispute raises questions about China-US relations in the technology sector, amid rising trade tensions. The news is reported by the Sunday Morning Post, highlighting the legal challenges Chinese companies face in the US market.