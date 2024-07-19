China: Dolce & Gabbana expands its presence in China despite controversies

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
19 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 July 2024_ Dolce & Gabbana, the famous Italian fashion brand, continues to expand its presence in China with numerous stores in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. The brand, founded in 1985 in Milan by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, is known for its high quality and elegant design. Despite past controversies, including an incident in 2018 that sparked accusations of insulting Chinese culture, the brand maintains a strong presence in the Chinese market. Dolce & Gabbana is appreciated for its luxury products, which include clothing, accessories and perfumes. Yxlady.com reports it. The brand's continued expansion in China demonstrates the resilience and attractiveness of Italian luxury in the global market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
