China: Dolce & Gabbana inaugurates Casa Dolce & Gabbana in Shanghai

Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:09
4 July 2024_ The Italian high fashion brand Dolce &amp; Gabbana inaugurated Casa Dolce &amp; Gabbana in Zhangyuan, Shanghai, offering a new cultural and...

05 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

4 July 2024_ The Italian high fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana inaugurated Casa Dolce & Gabbana in Zhangyuan, Shanghai, offering a new cultural and artistic experience. This experiential space aims to merge creativity and craftsmanship, promoting cultural dialogue between Italy and China. During the inauguration, two young Chinese designers presented their works, exploring the connections between Italian and Chinese cultures. The facility, located in a historic building in Zhangyuan, hosts immersive exhibitions and artistic collaborations, including works exhibited in Milan. This is reported by ebusinessreview.cn. Casa Dolce & Gabbana represents a cultural bridge, strengthening the ties between the two countries through art and design.

