China: Dolce & Gabbana Opens First Café in Shanghai with a Touch of Italian Culture

September 26, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana has opened its first café, DG Caffè, in Shanghai, inside its flagship store on Nanjing West Road. This new space offers a dining experience that celebrates Italian gastronomic tradition, with typical dishes and decorations inspired by Sicilian culture. The opening of the café follows the launch of Casa Dolce & Gabbana, a lifestyle experience that combines fashion and culture. The news was reported by jiemian.com, highlighting the brand's commitment to strengthening its presence in China through experiences that combine luxury with Italian tradition.