China: Dolce & Gabbana presents its collection at the China International Import Expo

November 11, 2024_ Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana participated in the 7th China International Import Expo in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2024, aiming to promote cultural and trade cooperation between China and Italy. During the event, the brand opened its first DG Caffe and presented a series of Sicilian-inspired exhibitions, highlighting the importance of Italian craftsmanship. CEO Alfonso Dolce emphasized the brand's commitment to sharing its creative vision and strengthening ties with local consumers. The news was reported by youngchina.cn, highlighting the growing interest in Italian fashion in China. The event also included thematic forums on culture and sustainable fashion, involving experts and artists to explore new opportunities for collaboration.