Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Domestic tourism booms during National Day holidays

October 7, 2024_ China's National Day holiday has seen a dramatic increase in tourism, with data showing a record number of domestic visitors and a...

China: Domestic tourism booms during National Day holidays
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 7, 2024_ China's National Day holiday has seen a dramatic increase in tourism, with data showing a record number of domestic visitors and a significant increase in foreign tourists. On Sunday alone, the number of train passengers is expected to reach 18.73 million, with 1,432 additional trains to handle the return surge. By Saturday, 17.88 million travelers had already crowded the railways, marking the sixth consecutive day of passenger traffic since the holiday began on September 29, China Daily reported. The holiday period is traditionally marked by travel and celebrations across the nation, highlighting the importance of tourism to China's economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
return surge record number return tasto invio
Vedi anche
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza