China: Domestic tourism booms during National Day holidays

October 7, 2024_ China's National Day holiday has seen a dramatic increase in tourism, with data showing a record number of domestic visitors and a significant increase in foreign tourists. On Sunday alone, the number of train passengers is expected to reach 18.73 million, with 1,432 additional trains to handle the return surge. By Saturday, 17.88 million travelers had already crowded the railways, marking the sixth consecutive day of passenger traffic since the holiday began on September 29, China Daily reported. The holiday period is traditionally marked by travel and celebrations across the nation, highlighting the importance of tourism to China's economy.