China: Dongfeng Automobile in talks with Italian government for new factory

August 31, 2024_ Dongfeng Automobile, a major Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, is negotiating with the Italian government to establish a factory in Italy. Italian authorities have required that 45% of car components come from local suppliers and that cybersecurity and data protection measures be taken. Despite concerns expressed by some Chinese executives about the competitiveness of the European automotive sector, Dongfeng continues to expand its presence in the global market. The news was reported by yicai.com, highlighting China's interest in the European automotive market and the growing cooperation between the two countries. This development could represent a significant opportunity for the Italian automotive industry, at a time of transition towards electrification.