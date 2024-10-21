Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Dongguan International Animation Fair Celebrates Creativity with Italian Participation

October 20, 2024_ The 14th International Animation Copyright and Trade Fair will be held in Dongguan from October 24 to 27, 2024, with free admission...

China: Dongguan International Animation Fair Celebrates Creativity with Italian Participation
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 20, 2024_ The 14th International Animation Copyright and Trade Fair will be held in Dongguan from October 24 to 27, 2024, with free admission for visitors. The event, which promises to be a grand celebration of the animation world, will see the participation of over 500 international companies, including the Italian ARCANA, which will present works inspired by Stan Lee's comics. The fair, which covers an area of 20,800 square meters, will host more than 1,500 animation brands, including well-known names such as Snoopy and Pikachu. The news was reported by timedg.com, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in the animation sector. This event represents a unique opportunity to promote the culture and industry of Italian animation in China.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This event represents such as Snoopy Cina will host more than
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza