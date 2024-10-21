China: Dongguan International Animation Fair Celebrates Creativity with Italian Participation

October 20, 2024_ The 14th International Animation Copyright and Trade Fair will be held in Dongguan from October 24 to 27, 2024, with free admission for visitors. The event, which promises to be a grand celebration of the animation world, will see the participation of over 500 international companies, including the Italian ARCANA, which will present works inspired by Stan Lee's comics. The fair, which covers an area of 20,800 square meters, will host more than 1,500 animation brands, including well-known names such as Snoopy and Pikachu. The news was reported by timedg.com, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in the animation sector. This event represents a unique opportunity to promote the culture and industry of Italian animation in China.