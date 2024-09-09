09 September 2024_ The 14th Dragon Boat World Championship was held in Ravenna, Italy, from 3 to 8 September 2024, with the support of the Emilia-Romagna government and other Italian institutions. The event was attended by over 7,000 athletes and coaches from 30 countries, with a 200-strong delegation from five Hong Kong dragon boat clubs. At a gala dinner, the deputy representative of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels praised the spirit of Hong Kong and highlighted the region's sporting achievements, including historic results at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The news was reported by wenweipo.com, highlighting the importance of collaboration between Italy and Hong Kong in promoting international sporting events. This championship represents a unique opportunity to discover Hong Kong's culture and traditions, as the city prepares to host more international competitions in the coming years.