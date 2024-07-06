Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:36
China: Economic growth and future challenges

July 5, 2024_ China recorded higher-than-expected economic growth in the first five months of 2024, demonstrating strong growth momentum. As the...

China: Economic growth and future challenges
06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
July 5, 2024_ China recorded higher-than-expected economic growth in the first five months of 2024, demonstrating strong growth momentum. As the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China approaches, scheduled for July, developments are expected that could further reshape China's economy and stock market. Despite the challenges and uncertainties, economists and key investors from financial institutions share their perspectives on China's economic future. Hong Hao, chief economist at GROW Investment Group, discussed the influence of economic policies and global trade tensions in an exclusive interview with SFC Markets and Finance. 21jingji.com reports it. Hong Hao stressed the importance of consolidating China's economic foundations to ensure sustainable growth.

