Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Economic growth forecasts revised upwards

July 3, 2024_ Foreign institutions have raised their economic growth forecasts for China this year, thanks to a better-than-expected first-quarter...

China: Economic growth forecasts revised upwards
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 3, 2024_ Foreign institutions have raised their economic growth forecasts for China this year, thanks to a better-than-expected first-quarter performance, strong policy support and an improving external environment. The World Bank recently revised up its China GDP forecast from 4.3% to 5.6%, while Barclays increased its projection from 4.5% to 5.8%. Experts say China's economy is on track for a steady recovery, benefiting from strong domestic demand, robust industrial production and a resilient services sector. The improving external environment, including reducing disruptions to global supply chains and recovering global demand, has also contributed to this positive outlook. China Daily reports it. China continues to show signs of sustained economic recovery, strengthened by supportive policies and favorable global conditions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it Cina its China environment
Vedi anche
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza