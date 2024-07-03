China: Economic growth forecasts revised upwards

July 3, 2024_ Foreign institutions have raised their economic growth forecasts for China this year, thanks to a better-than-expected first-quarter performance, strong policy support and an improving external environment. The World Bank recently revised up its China GDP forecast from 4.3% to 5.6%, while Barclays increased its projection from 4.5% to 5.8%. Experts say China's economy is on track for a steady recovery, benefiting from strong domestic demand, robust industrial production and a resilient services sector. The improving external environment, including reducing disruptions to global supply chains and recovering global demand, has also contributed to this positive outlook. China Daily reports it. China continues to show signs of sustained economic recovery, strengthened by supportive policies and favorable global conditions.