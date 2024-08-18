Cerca nel sito
 
China: Economic growth in the first half of 2024 marks significant progress

August 18, 2024_ China recorded a 5.0% GDP growth in the first half of 2024, showing overall stable and improving economic performance. Under the...

China: Economic growth in the first half of 2024 marks significant progress
August 18, 2024_ China recorded a 5.0% GDP growth in the first half of 2024, showing overall stable and improving economic performance. Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, the country has implemented policies to boost confidence and stimulate domestic demand, with a significant increase in the high-tech manufacturing sector. In addition, investment in infrastructure and technological innovation have helped support the economic recovery. The news is reported by news.sina.cn. China continues to pursue high-quality development, facing economic challenges with determination and strategy.

