Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
China: Economic policies aimed at achieving 5% growth target

China: Economic policies aimed at achieving 5% growth target
12 ottobre 2024
October 11, 2024_ China is on track to meet its 5% economic growth target for the year, thanks to a set of new economic policies. Chen Wenling, chief economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, stressed the importance of stabilizing investment and stimulating consumption to support economic recovery. The government plans to bring forward 100 billion yuan in spending from the 2025 budget, as well as additional investment for key projects. The measures are aimed at creating a favorable environment for businesses and boosting market confidence, the South China Morning Post reported. As the world's second-largest economy, China is facing internal and external challenges, but continues to focus on investment and consumption to ensure sustainable growth. Fiscal policies will also focus on supporting low- and middle-income households to stimulate spending.

