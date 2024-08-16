China: Economic policies aimed at restoring consumer confidence

August 16, 2024_ Chinese authorities are placing restoring consumer confidence among their economic priorities for the rest of the year. Experts suggest that the country should step up stimulus measures to help rebound consumer spending. This shift in focus marks a shift from a quest for recovery to a goal of sustained economic stability. Economic policies will therefore focus on a more stable and lasting economic outlook. The news is reported by China Daily. Stimulus measures could include tax incentives and support programs for families, in order to boost domestic demand.