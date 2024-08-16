Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Economic policies aimed at restoring consumer confidence

August 16, 2024_ Chinese authorities are placing restoring consumer confidence among their economic priorities for the rest of the year. Experts...

China: Economic policies aimed at restoring consumer confidence
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 16, 2024_ Chinese authorities are placing restoring consumer confidence among their economic priorities for the rest of the year. Experts suggest that the country should step up stimulus measures to help rebound consumer spending. This shift in focus marks a shift from a quest for recovery to a goal of sustained economic stability. Economic policies will therefore focus on a more stable and lasting economic outlook. The news is reported by China Daily. Stimulus measures could include tax incentives and support programs for families, in order to boost domestic demand.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
indice congiunturale consumer confidence at restoring consumer confidence autorità garante
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza