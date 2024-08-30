China: Economic reform and innovation at the heart of the sixth meeting of the Central Committee for Reform

August 30, 2024_ Chinese leaders chaired the sixth meeting of the Central Reform Committee, stressing the importance of freeing the mind and pursuing a pragmatic approach to reform. The need for high-level opening-up and systemic innovation to enhance the competitiveness of foreign trade and facilitate investment was emphasized. In addition, Central Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng reiterated his commitment to maintaining a supportive monetary policy to stimulate the economy. The news is reported by 21jingji.com. These initiatives aim to promote a more efficient political system and ensure sustainable economic growth in China.