Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Economic reform and innovation at the heart of the sixth meeting of the Central Committee for Reform

August 30, 2024_ Chinese leaders chaired the sixth meeting of the Central Reform Committee, stressing the importance of freeing the mind and pursuing...

China: Economic reform and innovation at the heart of the sixth meeting of the Central Committee for Reform
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ Chinese leaders chaired the sixth meeting of the Central Reform Committee, stressing the importance of freeing the mind and pursuing a pragmatic approach to reform. The need for high-level opening-up and systemic innovation to enhance the competitiveness of foreign trade and facilitate investment was emphasized. In addition, Central Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng reiterated his commitment to maintaining a supportive monetary policy to stimulate the economy. The news is reported by 21jingji.com. These initiatives aim to promote a more efficient political system and ensure sustainable economic growth in China.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ensure sustainable economic growth in China form was emphasized Central Bank Governor Pan Gongsheng
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza