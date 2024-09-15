China: Economy continues to expand, but recovery is fragile

September 15, 2024_ China's economy showed signs of expansion in August, with retail sales and industrial production rising, but analysts warn that the recovery remains fragile. Retail sales rose 10.2% in the first eight months of the year, while industrial production rose 4.5%. However, investment in fixed assets fell, particularly in infrastructure and the real estate market. Experts suggest that the Chinese government needs to take more aggressive measures to stimulate economic growth, as reported by the Sunday Morning Post. Recent monetary policies, including interest rate cuts, have not been enough to boost consumer and investor confidence. The current economic situation highlights the need for greater support for small and medium-sized enterprises to boost job creation and consumption.