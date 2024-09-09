Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Education as a Pillar for National Rebirth

September 08, 2024_ The Chinese government, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, has placed education at the center of the strategy for modernizing...

China: Education as a Pillar for National Rebirth
09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 08, 2024_ The Chinese government, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, has placed education at the center of the strategy for modernizing and strengthening the country. In recent years, China has made significant progress in the education sector, aiming to transform from a great educational nation to an educational powerhouse. During a visit to a school, Xi stressed the importance of training young talents to support China's modernization. The source of this information is news.cn. Education is considered a crucial element for the progress of society and the strengthening of the nation, with a particular focus on training citizens who support socialism and the Chinese political system.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
education as education education is considered has placed education
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza