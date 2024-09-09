September 08, 2024_ The Chinese government, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, has placed education at the center of the strategy for modernizing and strengthening the country. In recent years, China has made significant progress in the education sector, aiming to transform from a great educational nation to an educational powerhouse. During a visit to a school, Xi stressed the importance of training young talents to support China's modernization. The source of this information is news.cn. Education is considered a crucial element for the progress of society and the strengthening of the nation, with a particular focus on training citizens who support socialism and the Chinese political system.