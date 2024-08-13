Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
China: Efforts to Improve Social Welfare and Employment

August 12, 2024_ China is stepping up efforts to secure and improve the people's well-being by implementing reforms and policies to support...

China: Efforts to Improve Social Welfare and Employment
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
August 12, 2024_ China is stepping up efforts to secure and improve the people's well-being by implementing reforms and policies to support employment and social security. This year, the government allocated 667 billion yuan for employment subsidies and introduced measures to optimize the business environment. In addition, the unemployment rate in urban areas remained below the previous year's level, with 6.98 million new jobs created in the first six months. The news is reported by thepaper.cn, highlighting China's commitment to improving the quality of life of its citizens through social and employment policies. Initiatives also include strengthening vocational training and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises to foster job creation.

