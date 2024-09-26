China: Enore Anton Presents 'Toscana' Collection at China International Jewelry Exhibition

September 25, 2024_ Beijing Inno Jewelry Co., Ltd. will participate in the China International Jewelry Exhibition from October 24 to 28, 2024, showcasing its jewelry collection 'Toscana' by designer Enore Anton. This collection, combining 18k gold and emeralds, celebrates the rich artistic history of Italy, with details that recall the country's different artistic movements. Tuscany, an Italian region known for being the birthplace of numerous artists and scientists, is represented through a design that symbolizes the pure and authentic soul of art. This news is reported by jewellery.org.cn. The event will be held at the China International Exhibition Center, where visitors can admire the elegance and craftsmanship of Italy.