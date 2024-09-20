Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
China: Ermenegildo Zegna continues its expansion in the Chinese market

September 20, 2024_ Italian brand Ermenegildo Zegna has announced its intention to continue its expansion in China, despite a market that is showing...

China: Ermenegildo Zegna continues its expansion in the Chinese market
20 settembre 2024 | 12.33
20 settembre 2024 | 12.33
September 20, 2024_ Italian brand Ermenegildo Zegna has announced its intention to continue its expansion in China, despite a market that is showing signs of slow recovery. CEO Ermenegildo Zegna said the company's strategy will remain unchanged in the coming years, with continued investment in the Chinese market. In the first half of the year, the brand's sales reached 9.6 billion euros, an increase of 6% compared to the previous year. The news was reported by fashiontrenddigest.com, highlighting the importance of the Chinese market for Italian luxury brands. Zegna, known for its elegance and quality, continues to represent a symbol of Made in Italy in the global panorama.

