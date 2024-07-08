Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
China: EU alert on food products and materials from China

China: EU alert on food products and materials from China
08 luglio 2024 | 12.11
Redazione Adnkronos
8 July 2024_ The European Union has issued a warning regarding several food products and materials from China, including some destined for Italy. Among the reported products, Italy has refused entry of red tea contaminated with pesticides and blocked the distribution of nitrile gloves and steel barbecue grills due to excessive levels of chemical migration. Additionally, plastic cutting boards containing unauthorized bamboo have been reported. The news was reported by the website foodmate.net. These warnings highlight the importance of rigorous quality controls to ensure the safety of products imported into Europe.

food products Cina Italia food
