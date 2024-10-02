Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: EU-China trade tensions over electric car sector

October 1, 2024_ Trade relations between the European Union and China are becoming more tense due to the introduction of temporary tariffs on Chinese...

China: EU-China trade tensions over electric car sector
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 1, 2024_ Trade relations between the European Union and China are becoming more tense due to the introduction of temporary tariffs on Chinese electric cars, which can reach up to 36.7%. This measure was adopted in response to the Chinese government's subsidy policies, which have raised concerns about unfair competition in the European market. Italy, together with France and Spain, announced its support for the increase in tariffs, highlighting a shift in the perception of China from a strategic partner to a systemic competitor. The news is reported by boxun.com. Trade tensions could have significant repercussions on economic relations between Europe and China, with Italy playing a crucial role in balancing trade interests between the two blocs.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
over electric car sector Cina Italia Europa
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza