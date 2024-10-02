October 1, 2024_ Trade relations between the European Union and China are becoming more tense due to the introduction of temporary tariffs on Chinese electric cars, which can reach up to 36.7%. This measure was adopted in response to the Chinese government's subsidy policies, which have raised concerns about unfair competition in the European market. Italy, together with France and Spain, announced its support for the increase in tariffs, highlighting a shift in the perception of China from a strategic partner to a systemic competitor. The news is reported by boxun.com. Trade tensions could have significant repercussions on economic relations between Europe and China, with Italy playing a crucial role in balancing trade interests between the two blocs.