November 11, 2024_ Dragon Pavilion Winery in Beijing welcomed top European leaders, including former European Commission President Romano Prodi and Italian Senator Pier Ferdinando Casini, for a meeting on agricultural sustainability and high-quality wine production. During the visit, participants discussed biodynamic farming practices and China's role in the global sustainable wine landscape. This meeting marks an important cultural exchange, as it follows Dragon Pavilion owner Song Yan's visit to Italy, highlighting the ties between the two countries. The visit not only recognizes the quality of Chinese wines, but also highlights the importance of China in the context of global sustainability. The news is reported by winechina.com. The event was an opportunity to strengthen relations between the Chinese wine industry and European leaders, promoting a sustainable future for the sector.