Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: European Leaders Visit Dragon Pavilion Winery to Discuss Sustainability

November 11, 2024_ Dragon Pavilion Winery in Beijing welcomed top European leaders, including former European Commission President Romano Prodi and...

China: European Leaders Visit Dragon Pavilion Winery to Discuss Sustainability
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 11, 2024_ Dragon Pavilion Winery in Beijing welcomed top European leaders, including former European Commission President Romano Prodi and Italian Senator Pier Ferdinando Casini, for a meeting on agricultural sustainability and high-quality wine production. During the visit, participants discussed biodynamic farming practices and China's role in the global sustainable wine landscape. This meeting marks an important cultural exchange, as it follows Dragon Pavilion owner Song Yan's visit to Italy, highlighting the ties between the two countries. The visit not only recognizes the quality of Chinese wines, but also highlights the importance of China in the context of global sustainability. The news is reported by winechina.com. The event was an opportunity to strengthen relations between the Chinese wine industry and European leaders, promoting a sustainable future for the sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
including former European Commission President Romano Prodi top European European Commission President Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza