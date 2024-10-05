October 4, 2024_ The European Union has voted to impose tariffs on Chinese electric cars, with the support of countries such as Italy, France, Greece and Poland. This measure, which could negatively affect Chinese exports, has seen opposition from Germany and Spain, who fear economic repercussions. The decision was taken despite concerns about possible retaliation from China, which could affect European products, especially luxury and agricultural products from Italy and France. The news was reported by guancha.cn, highlighting the importance of trade relations between Europe and China. Italy, in particular, could face significant challenges in the luxury goods sector due to this new trade policy.