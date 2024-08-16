Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
China: EUTOP-ASIA Brings Flavors of Abruzzo on a Gastronomic Tour
16 agosto 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
August 16, 2024_ The EUTOP-ASIA project launched a food tour in China, showcasing the fine wines and Piave PDO cheese from the Abruzzo region of Italy. The initiative attracted over 30 million views on social media, highlighting the interest of Chinese consumers in Italian cuisine. The tour visited several cities, culminating at Interwine Guangzhou, where experts and enthusiasts could taste the specialties of Abruzzo. The source of this news is cnfood.net. This event represented an important opportunity for cultural exchange between Italy and China, strengthening ties through gastronomy.

