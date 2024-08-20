Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
China: Evening of Italian Classical Music Enchants Chengdu

20 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 20, 2024_ An evening of Italian classical music took place in Chengdu, with the performance of Italian musicians who enchanted the local audience. The event, entitled "琴瑟合鸣，丝路新声" (Harmony between instruments, new sounds of the Silk Road), saw the participation of Domenico Rafaniano, one of the few virtuosos of the lyrical guitar, and the duo composed of Riccardo Piacentini and his wife Tiziana Scandaletti. The musicians, who arrived in Chengdu thanks to a direct flight from Milan, brought with them the Italian musical tradition, creating a cultural bridge between Italy and China. The news is reported by chengdu.cn. This event represents an important opportunity for cultural exchange, highlighting the growing interest in Italian classical music in China.

