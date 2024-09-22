Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Excess of Industrial Graduates Threatens Job Prospects

September 22, 2024_ A growing number of industrial graduates in China are facing uncertain job prospects due to excess demand in the labor market....

China: Excess of Industrial Graduates Threatens Job Prospects
22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 22, 2024_ A growing number of industrial graduates in China are facing uncertain job prospects due to excess demand in the labor market. Universities continue to train large numbers of students in technical disciplines, but employment opportunities are failing to keep pace with demand. This has raised concerns among young professionals and educational institutions, who are looking for ways to improve graduate employability. The situation highlights the need for higher education to align with the needs of China's labor market, Sunday Morning Post reported. Authorities are considering reforms to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among recent graduates to address this growing challenge.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
labor market facing uncertain job job market
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza