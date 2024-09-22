China: Excess of Industrial Graduates Threatens Job Prospects

September 22, 2024_ A growing number of industrial graduates in China are facing uncertain job prospects due to excess demand in the labor market. Universities continue to train large numbers of students in technical disciplines, but employment opportunities are failing to keep pace with demand. This has raised concerns among young professionals and educational institutions, who are looking for ways to improve graduate employability. The situation highlights the need for higher education to align with the needs of China's labor market, Sunday Morning Post reported. Authorities are considering reforms to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among recent graduates to address this growing challenge.