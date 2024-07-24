China: Exhibition of Italian masterpieces at the Guangdong Museum of Art

23 July 2024_ The Guangdong Museum of Art in Guangzhou hosts an extraordinary exhibition in collaboration with the Galleria Borghese in Rome, presenting 55 Italian works from the 16th and 17th centuries. Prominent pieces include Raffaello Santi's "Portrait of a Man" and Tiziano Vecelli's "Portrait of a Dominican Friar," which highlight Italian artistic excellence. The exhibition, which runs until September 7, offers Chinese visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of Italian Renaissance and Baroque. The news is reported by newsgd.com. This event represents an important opportunity for cultural exchange between Italy and China, underlining the lasting influence of Italian art in the world.