Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Exhibition of Italian masterpieces at the Guangdong Museum of Art

23 July 2024_ The Guangdong Museum of Art in Guangzhou hosts an extraordinary exhibition in collaboration with the Galleria Borghese in Rome,...

China: Exhibition of Italian masterpieces at the Guangdong Museum of Art
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

23 July 2024_ The Guangdong Museum of Art in Guangzhou hosts an extraordinary exhibition in collaboration with the Galleria Borghese in Rome, presenting 55 Italian works from the 16th and 17th centuries. Prominent pieces include Raffaello Santi's "Portrait of a Man" and Tiziano Vecelli's "Portrait of a Dominican Friar," which highlight Italian artistic excellence. The exhibition, which runs until September 7, offers Chinese visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of Italian Renaissance and Baroque. The news is reported by newsgd.com. This event represents an important opportunity for cultural exchange between Italy and China, underlining the lasting influence of Italian art in the world.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Raffaello Santi's Guangdong Museum of Art which highlight Italian Galleria Borghese in Rome
Vedi anche
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza