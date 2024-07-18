Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Exhibition on Egyptian civilization at the Shanghai Museum

18 July 2024_ The Shanghai Museum inaugurates the 'Top of the Pyramids, Ancient Egyptian Civilization Exhibition' tomorrow, which will last a year....

China: Exhibition on Egyptian civilization at the Shanghai Museum
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 July 2024_ The Shanghai Museum inaugurates the 'Top of the Pyramids, Ancient Egyptian Civilization Exhibition' tomorrow, which will last a year. The exhibition boasts the largest collection of Egyptian cultural relics ever seen in the world and the highest level of ancient Egyptian relics ever exhibited in Asia. Nearly 800 ancient artifacts will be on display, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the rich history of ancient Egypt. The exhibition promises to be a cultural event of great importance for the city of Shanghai. Shanghai Daily reports it. The exhibition is an unmissable opportunity for lovers of ancient history and culture.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it Egyptian civilization be The Shanghai Museum
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza