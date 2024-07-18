China: Exhibition on Egyptian civilization at the Shanghai Museum

18 July 2024_ The Shanghai Museum inaugurates the 'Top of the Pyramids, Ancient Egyptian Civilization Exhibition' tomorrow, which will last a year. The exhibition boasts the largest collection of Egyptian cultural relics ever seen in the world and the highest level of ancient Egyptian relics ever exhibited in Asia. Nearly 800 ancient artifacts will be on display, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the rich history of ancient Egypt. The exhibition promises to be a cultural event of great importance for the city of Shanghai. Shanghai Daily reports it. The exhibition is an unmissable opportunity for lovers of ancient history and culture.