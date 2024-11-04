Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Exhibition on Marco Polo and his connection with Italy opens in Shanghai

November 3, 2024_ The exhibition "虚实之界：奇迹之书《马可·波罗游记》", dedicated to Marco Polo and his impact on culture between China and Italy, opened today in...

China: Exhibition on Marco Polo and his connection with Italy opens in Shanghai
04 novembre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 3, 2024_ The exhibition "虚实之界：奇迹之书《马可·波罗游记》", dedicated to Marco Polo and his impact on culture between China and Italy, opened today in Shanghai. The exhibition, which celebrates the 700th anniversary of Polo's death, features rare manuscripts and historical documents from Italian institutions, highlighting the importance of his journey to China. Among the exhibits are handwritten copies of his famous book, which helped build a cultural bridge between East and West. The exhibition, which will run until February 28, 2025, was organized in collaboration with the Italian Consulate in Shanghai, as reported by thepaper.cn. This event represents a unique opportunity to deepen one's knowledge of the shared cultural heritage between Italy and China.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
and Italy his Cina istidina
Vedi anche
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza