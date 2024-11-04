China: Exhibition on Marco Polo and his connection with Italy opens in Shanghai

November 3, 2024_ The exhibition "虚实之界：奇迹之书《马可·波罗游记》", dedicated to Marco Polo and his impact on culture between China and Italy, opened today in Shanghai. The exhibition, which celebrates the 700th anniversary of Polo's death, features rare manuscripts and historical documents from Italian institutions, highlighting the importance of his journey to China. Among the exhibits are handwritten copies of his famous book, which helped build a cultural bridge between East and West. The exhibition, which will run until February 28, 2025, was organized in collaboration with the Italian Consulate in Shanghai, as reported by thepaper.cn. This event represents a unique opportunity to deepen one's knowledge of the shared cultural heritage between Italy and China.