Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
13:07
China: Exhibition on Marco Polo celebrates cultural exchanges with Italy

China: Exhibition on Marco Polo celebrates cultural exchanges with Italy
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
27 July 2024_ The exhibition "A journey of knowledge: The Travels of Marco Polo and Its Legacy between East and West" was inaugurated in Beijing, presenting 130 artefacts from Chinese and Italian museums. The exhibition, which celebrates the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's death and the 20th anniversary of the strategic partnership between China and Italy, reflects the positive results of cultural exchanges between the two countries. Among the finds there are manuscripts, paintings and a particular VR experience that tell the legend of Venice and Marco Polo's journey along the Silk Road. The exhibition, which will remain open until November 24, is an important opportunity to delve into the history of interactions between Eastern and Western civilizations, as reported by globaltimes.cn. This event highlights the importance of shared cultural heritage and Marco Polo's role in promoting mutual knowledge between China and Italy.

