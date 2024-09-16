Cerca nel sito
 
China: Expanding Overseas Warehouse Networks for Chinese Companies

September 16, 2024_ Chinese companies are expanding their overseas warehouse networks to address global trade uncertainties and ensure stable and...

16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ Chinese companies are expanding their overseas warehouse networks to address global trade uncertainties and ensure stable and efficient operations. Experts and business leaders predict that delivery efficiency and cost reduction will contribute to market expansion in the coming years. Although the United States remains China's largest overseas market, the growth of the global exhibition industry depends heavily on free trade and multilateralism. This news is reported by China Daily. This strategy aims to improve user experience and support the competitiveness of Chinese companies in the international environment.

