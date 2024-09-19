Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
China: Experts call for improved referral system for health emergencies

September 19, 2024_ Chinese experts have stressed the importance of streamlining the referral system for medical emergencies and providing more...

19 settembre 2024 | 12.30
September 19, 2024_ Chinese experts have stressed the importance of streamlining the referral system for medical emergencies and providing more diagnostic support. According to their observations, a more efficient system could significantly improve the response to medical emergencies and ensure faster care for patients. In addition, they highlighted that adequate diagnostic support is crucial to addressing current health challenges. The issue was discussed at a recent meeting of industry experts, as reported by South China Morning Post. The experts' recommendations aim to optimize healthcare resources and ensure that patients receive necessary care in a timely manner.

