Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Experts Call for Semi-Official Dialogue to Manage Relations with US

15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ Experts on US-China relations proposed a semi-official dialogue mechanism to manage bilateral tensions at the Xiangshan Forum, China's top security conference. The event stressed the importance of open communication to avoid misunderstandings and promote mutual trust. Wu Xinbo, an American studies expert at Fudan University in Shanghai, suggested a 'Track 1.5 framework' to facilitate dialogue between scholars and government officials. In addition, Chu Shulong, former deputy director of China's top defense think tank, highlighted the need for greater political unity and shared guidelines. The news was reported by the Sunday Morning Post. The forum concluded with a call for the creation of a joint committee of scholars to maintain ongoing dialogue and work toward common goals.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza