China: Expiration of agricultural leases puts farmers in crisis

01 October 2024_ In China, agricultural leases signed decades ago are about to expire, creating uncertainty for farmers who depend on these lands. Many farmers are struggling as contract renewals are not guaranteed, leaving the future of their businesses up in the air. The situation is particularly critical in some provinces, where a lack of clarity on new agricultural policies is generating concern among producers. Experts warn that this uncertainty could negatively affect the country's food security, the South China Morning Post reports. Local authorities are being called upon to step in to ensure a smooth transition and support farmers in this time of change.