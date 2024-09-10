September 9, 2024_ China's home appliance exports reached 4091.9 billion yuan in the first seven months of 2024, up 18.1% year-on-year. Among the leading brands, Haier, which acquired Italy's Candy, saw significant growth in the European market, becoming a leader in the high-end home appliance segment. Haier's participation in IFA 2024 in Berlin highlighted its innovation and branding strategy, with products such as washing machines and refrigerators receiving a warm reception. The news was reported by mp.ofweek.com. This success underscores the importance of quality and innovation in the global competitive landscape, with Haier continuing to expand its influence in Italy and other European markets.