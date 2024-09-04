China: Exponential growth of Italian cheese exports to non-European markets

03 September 2024_ In the first six months of 2024, Italian cheese exports to non-EU countries recorded a double-digit increase, exceeding 93,000 tonnes and generating a turnover of 844 million euros. The Italian Milk and Dairy Association (Assolatte) confirmed that Italy is the European leader in cheese exports, with the United States, Switzerland and China among the main destination markets. The most popular cheeses include Grana Padano, Parmigiano Reggiano and Mozzarella, symbols of the Italian dairy tradition. This success is attributed to strategic investments in the sector and the growing demand for high-quality products. The news was reported by oushinet.com, highlighting the importance of Italian cheese in global markets and its growing popularity even in countries with consolidated dairy traditions.