China: Exports grow 10.3% in the first seven months of 2024

August 08, 2024_ China's export sector recorded a better-than-expected performance in the first seven months of 2024, with export value rising 10.3% from a year earlier, reaching 13.37 trillion yuan (about 2 .07 trillion dollars). This increase was mainly supported by strong demand for high-tech products, which saw an increase of 14.6%. Despite the uncertain global economic outlook, China's export sector is expected to continue to grow thanks to the competitiveness of Chinese products and the government's efforts to further open the market. The news was reported by China Daily. China's exports are a key indicator of the country's economic health and reflect the government's strategies to diversify foreign trade and stabilize economic growth.