China: Failed Land Bidding Pushes Industry to Seek More Government Projects

August 13, 2024_ China's real estate sector is facing a crisis due to the failure of recent land tenders, leading companies to seek more opportunities to cooperate with the government. Economic hardship and restrictions imposed by the authorities have made it difficult for developers to secure new projects, prompting them to reassess their strategies. In response, many companies are seeking government contracts to ensure their survival and financial stability. This highlights the challenges facing China's real estate market amid economic uncertainty, the South China Morning Post reported. Chinese authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further deterioration in the sector, which is crucial to the national economy.