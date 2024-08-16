China: Fatal Tram Accident in Kennedy Town, Driver Arrested

August 16, 2024_ A tragic tram accident in Kennedy Town has killed a three-year-old girl and left other family members injured. Police arrested the tram driver for reckless driving causing death after the vehicle hit four pedestrians. The accident has raised concerns about public transport safety in the area, highlighting the need for stricter measures. Authorities are investigating the incident further to clarify the exact circumstances, South China Morning Post reported. Kennedy Town is a residential area in Hong Kong, known for its vibrant community and public transport that connects it to the rest of the city.