China: FENDI Casa opens its second store in Chengdu with a touch of Italian elegance

October 21, 2024_ FENDI Casa has officially opened its second freestanding store in China, located in the heart of In99 Shopping Mall in Chengdu. The store, designed by the FENDI Casa team under the creative direction of Silvia Venturini Fendi, extends over two floors and offers an elegant and refined environment, with a wide selection of homewares by world-renowned designers. The interiors are characterized by high-quality Italian materials, such as Arabescato Vagli marble, which reflect the tradition and innovation of Italian design. The news was reported by hypebeast.cn, highlighting the importance of FENDI Casa's presence in China and its commitment to bringing Italian elegance to the Asian market. The store also offers a dedicated space for customers to explore materials and finishes, thus personalising their home environment.