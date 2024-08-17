Cerca nel sito
 
China: Ferrero Launches New Nutella Products in Guangzhou for Local Market

August 16, 2024_ Ferrero Group recently introduced a new range of Nutella products in Guangzhou, China, to meet the diversified needs of local...

Redazione Adnkronos
August 16, 2024_ Ferrero Group recently introduced a new range of Nutella products in Guangzhou, China, to meet the diversified needs of local consumers. The new biscuits combine the famous Nutella spread with different types of biscuits, thus expanding the brand's offering in the Chinese market. The Italian company, with over 70 years of history, has adapted its recipes and marketing strategies to meet the habits of Chinese consumers, also collaborating with local restaurants to create fusions between Western sweets and Chinese desserts. The news was reported by english.news.cn. Ferrero, which has a factory in Hangzhou, continues to invest in the Chinese market, demonstrating the confidence of foreign companies in the growing Chinese business environment.

