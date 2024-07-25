Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: FILA expands its presence in Wuhan with three new stores

24 July 2024_ The Italian sports fashion brand FILA has inaugurated three new stores inside the Wuhan SKP, an important shopping center in the city....

China: FILA expands its presence in Wuhan with three new stores
25 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

24 July 2024_ The Italian sports fashion brand FILA has inaugurated three new stores inside the Wuhan SKP, an important shopping center in the city. This expansion marks a significant step for FILA, which aims to strengthen its presence in the Chinese market by focusing on innovative design and a diversified offering. The choice of Wuhan, an emerging commercial hub, reflects the brand's interest in new-generation cities in China, where demand for sports fashion is growing. The news was reported by globleb.com. FILA, with its Italian roots, continues to combine sport and fashion, seeking to attract an ever-broader audience in a competitive market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
sport and fashion fashion store The news was reported by
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza