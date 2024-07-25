China: FILA expands its presence in Wuhan with three new stores

24 July 2024_ The Italian sports fashion brand FILA has inaugurated three new stores inside the Wuhan SKP, an important shopping center in the city. This expansion marks a significant step for FILA, which aims to strengthen its presence in the Chinese market by focusing on innovative design and a diversified offering. The choice of Wuhan, an emerging commercial hub, reflects the brand's interest in new-generation cities in China, where demand for sports fashion is growing. The news was reported by globleb.com. FILA, with its Italian roots, continues to combine sport and fashion, seeking to attract an ever-broader audience in a competitive market.